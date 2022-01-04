Located in China's Hebei province, the 3.6GW facility consists of 12 reversible pump generating sets with a capacity of 300MW each and has a storage capacity of 6.612 billion kWh.The State Grid Corporation of China, which is China's largest state-owned grid operator and power utility, has commissioned, last week, the 3.6GW Fengning Pumped Storage Power Station, a pumped-storage hydroelectric power station located in Hebei province. The construction of the $1.87 billion project, which was implemented in two 1.8GW phases, was started by engineering company China Gezhouba Group Company Limited ...

