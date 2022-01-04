- (PLX AI) - Pandora will likely exceed its guidance for 2021 earnings, analysts at Nordea said in a research note, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Pandora is up 2% in early trading
- • The company is entering 2022 with solid underlying momentum, Nordea said
- • Pandora will roll out several growth drivers this year, and its current multiples don't reflect its growth prospects: Nordea
- • Nordea forecasts 6% organic growth and 13.5% EPS growth for Pandora this year
- • Its price target for the Danish jewelry maker is DKK 1,100, implying 33% upside
