AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR (WSRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jan-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 03/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 88.5399

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25460396

CODE: WSRI

ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI Sequence No.: 134427 EQS News ID: 1264658 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

