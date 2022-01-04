DJ Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jan-2022 / 09:23 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 110.5752
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1789556
CODE: YIEL LN
ISIN: LU1812090543
ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN
