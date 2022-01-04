DJ Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jan-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 313.0211

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17440

CODE: UTIW LN

ISIN: LU0533034632

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0533034632 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTIW LN Sequence No.: 134261 EQS News ID: 1264491 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1264491&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2022 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)