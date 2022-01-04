DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 192.405

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 245931

CODE: MSEU LN

ISIN: FR0012399806

