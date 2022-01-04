www.b4bpayments.com

B4B Payments, a leading global payments provider, is pleased to announce it will join the Mastercard Fintech Express Programme. As part of the Mastercard Developers initiative, it is set up to provide support in obtaining licensing for issuing Mastercard prepaid, debit and credit cards either directly with Mastercard or through its qualified 'Express Issuance' partners.

For more than 15 years, FCA authorised B4B Payments has been deploying instant and secure prepaid solutions to the business community. The award-winning company enables organisations of any size to manage payments, expenses, gifts, or rewards quickly and safely, all via automated and streamlined processes, embedded within its powerful platform.

Joining the Fintech Express Programme is a natural next step in cementing the relationship with Mastercard. In 2020, B4B took its first steps within the scheme as Principal member, which provided B4B access to the worldwide acceptance network as card issuer. This extended partnership aligns with B4B's mission to make innovative payment capabilities instantly accessible for all businesses that need it.

Paul Swinton, B4B Payments CEO said: "We are absolutely thrilled to join the Mastercard Fintech Express programme to quickly support organisations to go live with Mastercard with our turnkey solution. As we continue to disrupt business payments by providing quicker, more efficient, and cost-effective cashless pay-outs, this partnership will help us deliver more choice to organisations looking to scale and succeed via the power of seamless payments."

Jason Lane, EVP, Market Development, Mastercard Europe commented: "We are pleased to welcome B4B Payments into the Fintech Express Programme. We look forward to further developing our relationship and are confident that they will continue to benefit from our extensive network and resources."

About B4B Payments:

B4B Payments is a regulated Electronic Money Institution in the UK and Lithuania regulated by the FCA and Bank of Lithuania respectively as well as a Principal Member of Mastercard Europe and a partner of VISA Inc in the USA. An award-winning card issuer, B4B has increased its reach throughout Europe and provides card services to over 1000 corporate clients globally. Headquartered in London, it has offices in Newcastle, Vilnius and Boston.

About Mastercard:

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

