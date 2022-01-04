Plans for a solar farm in the district of Pabna have been scaled back from the 100MW envisaged by a consortium of developers and the partner companies have also had to reduce the value of the tariff they hoped to receive from the government for the power generated.A 70MW grid-connected solar plant will be set up in Ishwardi upazila, or borough, in the central Bangladesh district of Pabna. A consortium comprising South Korean rubber product and construction business Hi Korea Co Ltd and entities called Daihan Green Energy Co Ltd and Pabna Solar Power Ltd will jointly set up the plant on a build, ...

