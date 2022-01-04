

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 04.01.2022 - 11.00 am



- JPMORGAN RAISES ABCAM PRICE TARGET TO 1800 (1650) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN RAISES DECHRA PHARMA PRICE TARGET TO 5700 (5400) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES GLAXOSMITHKLINE PRICE TARGET TO 1710 (1580) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN RAISES OXFORD NANOPORE PRICE TARGET TO 790 (725) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information.

