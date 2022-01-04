- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk shares fell 3.5% in Copenhagen after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
- • Price target DKK 775 still implies 13% upside
|(PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk shares fell 3.5% in Copenhagen after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy. • Price target DKK 775 still implies 13% upside
