Bonum Pankki Oyj: Bonum Bank Plc: POP Bank selects Crosskey as its core banking system partner

BONUM BANK PLC

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

4.1.2022, at 13.00 EET

BONUM PANK PLC: POP Bank selects Crosskey as its core banking system partner

POP Bank has today signed a cooperation agreement with Crosskey on the renewal of its core banking system. POP Bank anticipates that it will introduce the new core banking system during 2025. The cooperation agreement has no immediate effect on the daily banking services offered by the Bank.

POP Bank's goal for renewing its core banking system is to develop the bank's customer experience and overall competitiveness.

Crosskey is Finland's leading provider of financial sector IT solutions. Its systems serve more than 3.5 million end-customers

"The POP Bank Group's vision is to be a bank that combines personal and digital services, has the highest level of customer satisfaction and a quick decision-making process. The renewal of our core banking system is one of our key strategic projects", says Jaakko Pulli, Acting CEO at POP Bank Centre coop.

"As a market challenger we must be able to respond proactively to changes in customer behaviour. In selecting a system partner, it was important for us to have a shared view of the sector's potential, a comprehensive offering, a proven track record and extensive experience of our sector's integration solutions. Crosskey is expert in executing Open Banking strategies, their solutions enable us to thrive following our vision", Pulli continues.

The POP Bank Group is a Finnish financial group that offers retail banking services for private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, in addition to providing private customers with non-life insurance services. According to independent EPSI Rating bank industry report, POP Bank has the most satisfied private and corporate customers.

Bonum Bank Plc is the central credit institution of the amalgamation of POP Banks. Bonum Bank obtains external funding for the POP Bank Group, operates payment transactions and offers unsecured consumer credits and secured credits to retail customers. Bonum Bank Plc also provides centralized services to POP Banks.

Additional information:



Jaakko Pulli, Acting CEO, POP Bank Centre Coop,

tel. +358 40 503 5411, jaakko.pulli@poppankki.fi



Pia Ali-Tolppa, CEO, Bonum Bank Plc,

tel. +358 50 303 1476, pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi



DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main Media

www.poppankki.fi

###