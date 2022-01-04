DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jan-2022

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/12/2021) of GBP63.51m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/12/2021) of GBP46.55m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/12/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 223.24p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 222.42p Ordinary share price 208.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (6.83)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 117.02p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 117.50p Premium to NAV 0.41% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05 to 31/12/2021

