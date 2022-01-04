NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 31 December 2021 were: 948.70p Capital only 958.49p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 125,000 ordinary shares on 29th December 2021, the Company has 102,713,464 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.