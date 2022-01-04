Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.01.2022 | 12:51
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, January 4

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules"), provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 December 2021 its issued capital comprised of 118,966,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, including 2,747,643 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 116,218,357 (being the Companies issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2639

4 January 2022

© 2022 PR Newswire
