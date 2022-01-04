

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation accelerated in November, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index grew 32.21 percent year-on-year in November, following a 26.83 percent rise in October.



Prices in the domestic market increased 40.39 percent yearly in November and those in the non-domestic market gained 18.32 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy surged by 95.84 percent annually in November. Prices for durable consumer goods gained 12.18 percent and those for non-durable consumer goods grew 6.83 percent.



Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods increased by 24.71 percent and 9.55 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 4.93 percent in November.







