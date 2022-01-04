NRP Stone, Inc.: NASA Approves Uplift Aerospace for International Space Station

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI)

NRP Stone is pleased to announce that its acquisition, Uplift Aerospace, has signed a contract with NASA to deploy its Constellation VaultTM on the International Space Station (ISS). The Constellation Vault will be history's first vault on the International Space Station, deploying in 2022 and expanding to additional space stations through the 2020 decade. The vault will initially serve as an exhibition platform for Earth's most precious jewelry, artwork, and soft goods, with a selection of pieces sold to the public and other objects curated as space artifacts in public museums.

Items planned for sale include rare coins, investment quality stones, fine jewelry from exclusive designers, one-of-a-kind art pieces from iconic creators, and exceptional soft goods exclusively designed for space travelers, astronauts, and private collectors. These collectibles will be made available to purchasers, who can also opt for the digital NFT video to display their items once they make their journey back to Earth.

Other planned collectibles include one-of-a-kind memorabilia, featured mission jewelry, and comforts for space, which can only be enjoyed by those who will make the journey to space and back.

The companies, artists, and others collaborating with the Constellation Vault will be announced on an ongoing basis beginning in 2022. For more information on the Constellation Vault and Uplift's mission to establish commerce in the earth-space economy, visit www.upliftaerospace.com/constellation-vault.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace is an emerging leader in transforming the space industry, pioneering innovative systems for space commerce, mediums of trade, and delivery of earth/space products. Uplift continues its research and development of lunar mining and processing methods for future manufacturing and supplying of off-planet infrastructure and building materials. Uplift Aerospace is a subsidiary of NRP Stone, a publicly traded company on the OTC under the symbol NRPI.

For more information, visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/investors .

MEDIA CONTACT: press@upliftaerospace.com

US OTC Symbol: NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200. For the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com and follow @upliftaerospace on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

