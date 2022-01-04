Anzeige
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, January 4

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company as at 31 December 2021 were as follows:

Class of shareTotal number of shares in circulationNumber of voting rights attached to each shareTotal number of voting rights of shares in circulationNumber of shares held in treasury (carrying no voting rights attached until issued)Total number of shares in issue
Ordinary shares65,951,785165,951,785920,98066,872,765

The above total voting rights figure of 65,951,785 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

4 January 2022

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

