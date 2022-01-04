Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss and environmental risk management solutions, has named Kenneth Cook as senior vice president of sales and client relations.

Cook has extensive experience in sales and operations for various organizations, including three leading insurance companies. Before joining GRS, he was an independent business consultant who worked with clients in the insurance industry and other sectors to implement analytics and visual technologies. Prior to that, Cook was senior vice president of customer success and sales at EagleView Technologies. During his career, he held executive positions at State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., and FBL Financial Group, Inc.

At GRS, Cook oversees development of new business as well as existing client relationships for all divisions, with a focus on Property Casualty Solutions (PCS). He reports to Kip Radigan, group chief executive.

"We are excited to welcome Ken to GRS," said Radigan. "His sales experience and deep understanding of how innovation can help insurance clients reach their objectives will enhance GRS' Strategic Growth Plan."

Scott Grenville, CEO of GRS Property Casualty Solutions, said: "Adding Ken's skills and experience to the GRS team will be especially advantageous to our PCS clients."

Cook added: "I am delighted to become part of an impressive team at GRS, and I look forward to helping bring the company's diverse capabilities to make a difference for even more clients."

In addition to a master of business administration degree from the University of Northern Colorado, Cook holds several professional designations, including Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant. He is based in Colorado and can be reached at (720) 357-1083 or via email at kcook@globalrisksolutions.com.

About Global Risk Solutions, Inc.

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., enables corporate and insurance industry clients to respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes, cyber and environmental events quickly and effectively by delivering people, process, and technology to manage risk and contain cost. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with global reach and offices located in London, Dubai and throughout the USA, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.

