

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to investigational telisotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V) for the treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor wild type, nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer with high levels of c-Met overexpression whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based therapy.



Teliso-V is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate targeting c-Met, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is overexpressed in tumors including non-small cell lung cancer.



Mohamed Zaki, Vice President and Global Head of Oncology Clinical Development at AbbVie, said: 'Today's announcement marks an important step in our mission to advance new oncology treatments across tumor types to improve standards of care for patients with cancer.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBVIE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de