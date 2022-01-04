DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corporación Económica Delta, S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

Corporación Económica Delta, S.A.: Notice to Bondholders



04-Jan-2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Corporación Económica Delta, S.A. (the "Issuer")

EUR 200,000,000 1.0 per cent. Secured Guaranteed Exchangeable Bonds due 2023

guaranteed by Sociedad Anónima Damm (the "Bonds") (ISIN XS1492150260)

of which EUR 159,100,000 in principal amount of Bonds remain outstanding



Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined have the meanings set forth in the Conditions of the Bonds (the "Conditions"). Notice to Bondholders



In accordance with the Conditions, the Issuer hereby gives notice to Bondholders that, as a result of the dividend of EUR 0.57 paid on 22 December 2021 to shareholders of Ebro Foods, S.A. of record on 21 December 2021, which constituted a Capital Distribution of an amount determined in accordance with the definition thereof in the Conditions, pursuant to Conditions 12(b)(iii)(c) and 12(c) and effective 4 January 2022: 224,542.3902 Ebro Shares shall be added to the Exchange Property, and from such date the Exchange Property shall therefore comprise 7,596,384.5739 Ebro Shares (both numbers rounded to 4 decimal places solely for the purposes of this notice); and,

the Exchange Property to which the holder of EUR 100,000 principal amount of Bonds would be entitled upon exercise of the Exchange Right in respect of such Bond is 4,774.5975 Ebro Shares (rounded to 4 decimal places solely for the purposes of this notice). Bondholders should contact the Issuer for further information: Corporación Económica Delta, S.A.

Calle Rosselló 515

08036 Barcelona

Spain Telephone no.: +34 93 290 92 53

Fax no.: +34 93 290 93 56

IMPORTANT INFORMATION This notice must be read in conjunction with the Conditions.

