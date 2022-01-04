Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.01.2022
Heute Countdown nach Ad-hoc: Kommt die Rekordfahrt?
BELLWAY PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, January 4

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

04 JANUARY 2022

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 31 December 2021, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 123,401,351 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 123,401,351.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717

© 2022 PR Newswire
