WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 1. Sally Austin

2. Lyn Colloff

3. Paul Durkin

4. Richard Gifford

5. Ian Keilty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1. Chief People Officer

2. Company Secretary

3. Chief Customer & Innovation Officer

4. Chief Information Officer

5. Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc





ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of dividend shares under the Wincanton plc approved Share Incentive Plan 2003 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Dividend Shares Volume(s) 1. £3.6734 18 2. £3.6734 9 3. £3.6734 4 4. £3.6734 45 5. £3.6734 25 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

Price Volume 1. £66.12 18 2. £33.06 9 3. £14.69 4 4. £165.30 45 5. £91.84 25 e) Date of the transaction 31 December 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON

