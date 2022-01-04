EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification



04.01.2022 / 16:00



Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements

4 January 2022 at 15.30 EET Nordea Bank Abp has on 4 January 2022 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has crossed the threshold of 5 per cent on 3 January 2022. The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,965,561,160. Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification: % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights

through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.01% 0.02% 5.03% Position of previous notification (if applicable) Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000297767 198,823,986 5.01% SUBTOTAL A 198,823,986 5.01% B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of

financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/Conversion

period Physical or cash

settlement Number of shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights American

Depository

Receipt

(US65558R1095) N/A N/A Physical 124,727 0.00% Securities Lending N/A N/A Physical 160,537 0.00% CFD N/A N/A Cash 740,296 0.01% SUBTOTAL B 1,025,560 0.02% The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held: Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

through financial instruments Total of both BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited Below 5% BlackRock International Limited Below 5% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Below 5% BlackRock Fund Advisors Below 5% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Below 5% BlackRock Capital Management, Inc. Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Below 5% BlackRock Advisors, LLC Below 5% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Below 5% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited Below 5% Aperio Group, LLC Below 5% For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15.30 EET on 4 January 2022. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

End of Media Release

