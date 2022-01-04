Mercury Medical Inc.: POM Medical, LLC signs Exclusive International Distribution Agreement with Mercury Medical Expanding its Commercial Presence Beyond the US Market

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / POM Medical, LLC has expanded their Mercury Medical US Distribution Partnership with the signing of a European Distribution Agreement

Since 2015 Mercury Medical has been a major distributor of the Procedural Oxygen Mask, (POM) in the United States. The POM Mask is the only patented and FDA cleared endoscopy mask indicated for procedural use with scopes while providing a reliable dependable waveform for capnography needs. It allows clinicians to administer oxygen of 80-90% FiO2 while providing barrier protection by reducing pathogen dispersion during the endoscopic procedures.

POM Medical has recently received CE Marking for the Procedural Oxygen Mask and is now expanding its commercial capacity by entering into an Exclusive International Distribution Agreement with Mercury Medical. Under this Agreement, Mercury Medical will distribute POM products in Europe.

This Agreement significantly increases the POM acute care market contact area in these international markets.

Mercury Medical is a leading provider of cutting-edge technology in the acute care and emergency markets both in the United States and globally - a philosophy that is fully in line with POM Medical.

John Gargaro MD, President and CEO at Mercury Medical, states: "Dedicated to delivering clinically differentiated critical care technology that saves lives throughout the world, Mercury Medical believes that the POM Mask is a superior solution designed to improve outcomes for anesthesia patients particularly in the endoscopy suite. As a company, Mercury Medical has a rich experience in introducing innovative, clinically differentiated medical devices to market. The Procedural Oxygen Mask is just such a product. We are extremely pleased to expand our US POM Mask presence overseas advancing practice in the international anesthesia realm."

"This expanded sales partnership with Mercury Medical is a great match for both organizations as POM Medical, LLC is ready to advance the POM mask to international markets, and it is an excellent complement to the current Mercury portfolio with advanced anesthesia technology. POM and Mercury Medical are joined in their commitment to increased patient safety," says Joe Voss, POM Medical's Director of Sales & Marketing.

