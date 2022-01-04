Innodata Inc.: Innodata to Participate at 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, is pleased to announce its participation in the Needham Growth Conference, taking place virtually from January 10-14, 2022.

Jack Abuhoff, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Monday, January 10 at 4:15 p.m. EST and will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the week.

For more information about Innodata, please visit www.innodata.com.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,500 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

Company Contact:

Jessie Schnurr

jschnurr@innodata.com

201-371-8189

SOURCE: Innodata Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/680653/Innodata-to-Participate-at-24th-Annual-Needham-Growth-Conference