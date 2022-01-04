Conveyance of Citycon Oyj's own shares for payment of reward earned under incentive programme

HELSINKI, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Citycon Oyj has on 4 January 2022 conveyed in total 10,415 own shares held by the company in a directed share issue without consideration to four key persons for payment of rewards under the Restricted Share Plan 2018-2020, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan.

On 17 December 2021, Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors decided on the repurchase of an aggregate maximum number of 500,000 of its own shares in a share buy-back programme and that 10,415 repurchased shares will be paid to key employees in accordance with the Company's share-based incentive plans.

The conveyance of shares is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 March 2021. The shares were conveyed and registered in the recipients' book-entry accounts on 4 January 2022, after which they entitle their holder to dividend and other shareholder rights.

Further details concerning the company's Restricted Share Plan 2018-2020 are available on the company's website and remuneration statements.

The company holds 335,689 of its own shares after the conveyance.



Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

