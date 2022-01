BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 75,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 698.50 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in Treasury by the Company is 16,908,527. The number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 101,020,411. With effect from 6 January 2022 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 101,020,411. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:

Caroline Driscoll

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2427

4 January 2022