Fidelity European Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

London, January 4
4 January 2022
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056
PORTFOLIO UPDATE
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity European Trust PLC announces that, as at 31 December 2021 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-
|Name of Security
|% of gross assets
|3i Group
|2.511
Contact for queries:
Anna-Marie Davis
Telephone: 01737 837846
