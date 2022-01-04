Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Heute Countdown nach Ad-hoc: Kommt die Rekordfahrt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M04 ISIN: FR0012432516 Ticker-Symbol: 7PO 
Frankfurt
04.01.22
17:20 Uhr
4,932 Euro
-0,113
-2,24 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POXEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POXEL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9785,06517:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
POXEL
POXEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POXEL SA4,932-2,24 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.