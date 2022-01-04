Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Heute Countdown nach Ad-hoc: Kommt die Rekordfahrt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19RCV ISIN: FR0013292687 Ticker-Symbol:  
Tradegate
17.12.21
15:42 Uhr
100,23 Euro
-0,10
-0,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
RCI BANQUE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RCI BANQUE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,02100,7318:30
99,71100,9917:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.01.2022 | 18:05
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RCI Banque: RCI BANQUE: ISSUANCE OF EUR 750 MILLION FIXED RATE NOTES MATURING IN JULY 2025

January 4th, 2022

RCI BANQUE: ISSUANCE OF EUR 750 MILLION FIXED RATE NOTES MATURING IN JULY 2025

RCI Banque announces the issuance of a € 750 m 3.5-year bond bearing a 0.50% coupon.

This deal showed an impressive order book with more than € 4.5 billion coming from more than 180 subscribers.

This transaction marks the return of RCI Banque to the bond market and demonstrates the confidence of investors in the financial strength of the company and their willingness to support its business.

Attachment

  • 2022.01.04 Communiqué RCI Bank and Services - Emission 3.5 ans GB (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/07964738-1440-436f-99ca-9be3d1711805)

RCI BANQUE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.