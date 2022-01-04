Regulatory News:

On 1 January 2022, the Séché Environnement Group (Paris:SCHP) incorporated eight centres specialising in maintenance services for wastewater networks and facilities, which previously belonged to Veolia subsidiary SARP OSIS-IDF. News of the acquisition was announced back in August 2021. This move not only extends Séché Environnement's portfolio of services, but also strengthens its footprint in the Greater Paris region.

On 1 January, the Séché Environnement Group opened its doors to eight operations centres and their 233 employees offering expertise in maintaining wastewater networks and servicing wastewater facilities across the Greater Paris region. Harnessing a fleet of over 130 production and service vehicles (high-pressure cleaning trucks, tanker trucks, pumps, etc.) as well as network video inspection technologies, the teams will continue leveraging their expertise to service the needs of a wide range of customers, including local authorities, manufacturers, real estate and food service professionals, and private individuals.

The teams are ready to spring into action 24 hours a day and every day of the year to guarantee service continuity via a single on-call number (+33 (0)1 43 00 73 00)to respond to any emergency situations.

Séché Environnement has already carved a foothold in the region through its presence in the decontamination market, especially at certain project sites in Greater Paris, and also in the hazardous waste sorting and treatment sector, but the organisation is now consolidating its local footprint by integrating these wastewater treatment activities. Séché Environnement can draw on these complementary skills in buoyant markets to create industrial and commercial synergies by delivering an extensive array of services to a wider customer portfolio.

Maxime Séché, CEO of Séché Environnement: "As we head into the New Year, we are delighted to welcome the new teams of experts in wastewater treatment services among our ranks. These activities broaden the range of high value-added services for our customers and dovetail seamlessly with our existing business activities in a key geographical sector, namely the Greater Paris region." »

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is the leader in the treatment and recovery of all types of waste, including the most complex and hazardous, as well as decontamination operations to serve the environment and health. Séché Environnement, a French family-run industrial group, has spent more than 35 years focusing on moving the industrial and territorial ecology forward using the innovative technologies pioneered by its R&D Division. The company has rolled out its expertise in the heart of the community at over 100 locations around the world, including around 40 industrial sites in France. Séché Environnement employs 4,600 people, including 2,000 in France, and generated revenue of close to €675 million in 2020, 25% of which in the international market, driven by a dynamic internal and external growth strategy involving numerous acquisitions. Empowered by its expertise in creating circular economy loops, tackling pollutants and greenhouse gases, and managing hazards, the Group plays a direct role in protecting the living environment and biodiversity, which has represented one of the organisation's key focus areas since its inception.

Séché Environnement has been listed on Euronext's Eurolist (compartment B) since 27 November 1997. The stock is eligible for equity savings funds dedicated to investing in SMEs and is listed in the CAC Mid&Small, EnterNext Tech 40 and EnterNext PEA-PME 150 indexes. ISIN: FR 0000039139 Bloomberg: SCHP.FP Reuters: CCHE.PA

