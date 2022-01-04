Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares

SFL (Paris:FLY):

Half-yearly report:

At 31 December 2021, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:

2,368 shares

€310,289.00 in cash

Resources available at 30 June 2021 were as follows:

0 share

€2,239,672.00 in cash

A partial withdrawal of €1,739,672.00 was made on 2 September 2021.

At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:

2,025 shares

€2,092,635.00 in cash

Number of transactions executed and volume traded in 2021 second half.

Number of transactions

executed Volume traded Buy Sell date Buy Sell Number of

shares Share

capital (€) Number of

shares Share

capital (€) 07/2021 08/2021 02/09/2021 19 0 133 11 613,60 0 0 03/09/2021 21 0 267 22 694,00 0 0 06/09/2021 21 0 250 21 084,80 0 0 07/09/2021 9 0 39 3 252,60 0 0 08/09/2021 19 0 148 12 157,00 0 0 10/09/2021 0 1 0 0 7 569,80 13/09/2021 2 1 25 2 025,00 5 406,00 14/09/2021 0 3 0 0 50 4 055,00 15/09/2021 3 0 25 2 024,20 0 0 16/09/2021 12 0 107 8 549,40 0 0 17/09/2021 22 1 288 22 429,00 2 159,20 20/09/2021 10 1 48 3 658,20 5 385,00 21/09/2021 6 1 45 3 376,60 1 76,00 22/09/2021 10 3 67 4 972,40 25 1 859,00 23/09/2021 6 1 38 2 778,40 6 444,00 24/09/2021 9 5 25 1 824,40 51 3 712,80 27/09/2021 4 2 19 1 381,20 72 5 243,20 28/09/2021 14 0 70 5 029,80 0 0 29/09/2021 5 2 10 716,00 6 430,80 30/09/2021 15 1 47 3 362,00 4 288,00 09/2021 207 22 1 651 132 928,60 234 17 628,80 01/10/2021 0 8 0 0 168 12 240,20 04/10/2021 0 8 0 0 149 11 212,80 05/10/2021 6 6 120 9 122,40 152 12 045,00 06/10/2021 1 7 4 324,00 68 5 543,00 07/10/2021 0 9 0 0 131 10 928,60 08/10/2021 15 1 75 6 353,20 1 85,20 11/10/2021 23 4 156 12 990,40 45 3 766,80 12/10/2021 18 1 57 4 688,20 1 82,00 13/10/2021 19 1 87 7 041,00 1 82,20 14/10/2021 16 0 54 4 348,60 0 0 15/10/2021 2 18 6 483,60 217 17 584,20 18/10/2021 0 13 0 0 130 10 526,60 19/10/2021 20 2 86 6 915,80 19 1 540,20 20/10/2021 13 0 82 6 549,60 0 0 21/10/2021 12 0 69 5 473,20 0 0 22/10/2021 12 0 49 3 841,60 0 0 25/10/2021 16 0 108 8 389,60 0 0 26/10/2021 4 1 19 1 470,60 5 392,00 27/10/2021 33 0 183 13 956,60 0 0 28/10/2021 1 2 3 228,00 2 153,00 29/10/2021 13 3 49 3 760,20 11 852,80 10/2021 224 84 1 207 95 936,60 1 100 87 034,60 01/11/2021 2 1 4 306,40 2 153,20 02/11/2021 6 1 20 1 530,40 5 387,00 03/11/2021 1 1 6 459,60 5 387,00 04/11/2021 1 0 6 459,60 0 0 05/11/2021 2 3 4 308,80 11 854,00 08/11/2021 2 0 2 156,00 0 0 09/11/2021 19 0 122 9 434,40 0 0 10/11/2021 7 1 96 7 392,00 1 77,00 11/11/2021 0 2 0 0 10 768,00 12/11/2021 6 1 20 1 551,40 5 384,00 15/11/2021 3 1 30 2 312,60 5 386,00 16/11/2021 0 1 0 0 2 154,40 17/11/2021 2 1 12 928,80 4 309,60 18/11/2021 9 1 62 4 785,80 7 543,20 19/11/2021 5 1 14 1 077,20 5 385,00 22/11/2021 1 0 6 462,00 0 0 23/11/2021 6 0 95 7 258,00 0 0 24/11/2021 0 1 0 0 1 76,80 25/11/2021 2 1 14 1 097,60 5 392,00 26/11/2021 1 0 10 780,00 0 0 29/11/2021 2 2 14 1 092,00 33 2 579,80 30/11/2021 1 1 4 312,80 3 234,60 11/2021 78 20 541 41 705,40 104 8 071,60 01/12/2021 3 0 7 547,40 0 0 02/12/2021 6 0 41 3 192,20 0 0 03/12/2021 4 2 31 2 419,60 9 704,40 06/12/2021 5 1 50 3 950,00 12 948,00 07/12/2021 0 2 0 0 7 554,40 08/12/2021 1 11 3 237,60 162 12 902,60 09/12/2021 6 4 58 4 642,20 21 1 686,40 10/12/2021 10 0 66 5 236,60 0 0 13/12/2021 7 1 26 2 071,40 7 560,00 14/12/2021 7 1 31 2 462,40 3 239,40 15/12/2021 7 0 37 2 937,80 0 0 16/12/2021 3 0 5 397,00 0 0 17/12/2021 10 0 68 5 365,80 0 0 20/12/2021 5 0 40 3 118,20 0 0 21/12/2021 4 1 31 2 399,80 1 78,80 22/12/2021 3 1 24 1 858,80 1 77,60 23/12/2021 0 3 0 0 17 1 346,40 24/12/2021 3 0 22 1 741,00 0 0 27/12/2021 1 1 15 1 185,00 1 79,20 28/12/2021 3 5 3 237,00 27 2 143,60 29/12/2021 8 1 72 5 659,00 1 79,20 30/12/2021 0 1 0 0 1 78,40 31/12/2021 9 0 47 3 674,40 0 0 12/2021 105 35 677 53 333,20 270 21 478,40 S2/2021 614 161 4 076 323 903,80 1 708 134 213,40

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.3 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP

Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005820/en/

Contacts:

SFL Thomas Fareng Phone +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Evidence Grégoire Silly Phone +33 (0)6 99 10 78 99 gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com