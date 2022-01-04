Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares
At 31 December 2021, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:
- 2,368 shares
- €310,289.00 in cash
Resources available at 30 June 2021 were as follows:
- 0 share
- €2,239,672.00 in cash
A partial withdrawal of €1,739,672.00 was made on 2 September 2021.
At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:
- 2,025 shares
- €2,092,635.00 in cash
Number of transactions executed and volume traded in 2021 second half.
Number of transactions
Volume traded
Buy
Sell
date
Buy
Sell
Number of
Share
Number of
Share
07/2021
08/2021
02/09/2021
19
0
133
11 613,60
0
0
03/09/2021
21
0
267
22 694,00
0
0
06/09/2021
21
0
250
21 084,80
0
0
07/09/2021
9
0
39
3 252,60
0
0
08/09/2021
19
0
148
12 157,00
0
0
10/09/2021
0
1
0
0
7
569,80
13/09/2021
2
1
25
2 025,00
5
406,00
14/09/2021
0
3
0
0
50
4 055,00
15/09/2021
3
0
25
2 024,20
0
0
16/09/2021
12
0
107
8 549,40
0
0
17/09/2021
22
1
288
22 429,00
2
159,20
20/09/2021
10
1
48
3 658,20
5
385,00
21/09/2021
6
1
45
3 376,60
1
76,00
22/09/2021
10
3
67
4 972,40
25
1 859,00
23/09/2021
6
1
38
2 778,40
6
444,00
24/09/2021
9
5
25
1 824,40
51
3 712,80
27/09/2021
4
2
19
1 381,20
72
5 243,20
28/09/2021
14
0
70
5 029,80
0
0
29/09/2021
5
2
10
716,00
6
430,80
30/09/2021
15
1
47
3 362,00
4
288,00
09/2021
207
22
1 651
132 928,60
234
17 628,80
01/10/2021
0
8
0
0
168
12 240,20
04/10/2021
0
8
0
0
149
11 212,80
05/10/2021
6
6
120
9 122,40
152
12 045,00
06/10/2021
1
7
4
324,00
68
5 543,00
07/10/2021
0
9
0
0
131
10 928,60
08/10/2021
15
1
75
6 353,20
1
85,20
11/10/2021
23
4
156
12 990,40
45
3 766,80
12/10/2021
18
1
57
4 688,20
1
82,00
13/10/2021
19
1
87
7 041,00
1
82,20
14/10/2021
16
0
54
4 348,60
0
0
15/10/2021
2
18
6
483,60
217
17 584,20
18/10/2021
0
13
0
0
130
10 526,60
19/10/2021
20
2
86
6 915,80
19
1 540,20
20/10/2021
13
0
82
6 549,60
0
0
21/10/2021
12
0
69
5 473,20
0
0
22/10/2021
12
0
49
3 841,60
0
0
25/10/2021
16
0
108
8 389,60
0
0
26/10/2021
4
1
19
1 470,60
5
392,00
27/10/2021
33
0
183
13 956,60
0
0
28/10/2021
1
2
3
228,00
2
153,00
29/10/2021
13
3
49
3 760,20
11
852,80
10/2021
224
84
1 207
95 936,60
1 100
87 034,60
01/11/2021
2
1
4
306,40
2
153,20
02/11/2021
6
1
20
1 530,40
5
387,00
03/11/2021
1
1
6
459,60
5
387,00
04/11/2021
1
0
6
459,60
0
0
05/11/2021
2
3
4
308,80
11
854,00
08/11/2021
2
0
2
156,00
0
0
09/11/2021
19
0
122
9 434,40
0
0
10/11/2021
7
1
96
7 392,00
1
77,00
11/11/2021
0
2
0
0
10
768,00
12/11/2021
6
1
20
1 551,40
5
384,00
15/11/2021
3
1
30
2 312,60
5
386,00
16/11/2021
0
1
0
0
2
154,40
17/11/2021
2
1
12
928,80
4
309,60
18/11/2021
9
1
62
4 785,80
7
543,20
19/11/2021
5
1
14
1 077,20
5
385,00
22/11/2021
1
0
6
462,00
0
0
23/11/2021
6
0
95
7 258,00
0
0
24/11/2021
0
1
0
0
1
76,80
25/11/2021
2
1
14
1 097,60
5
392,00
26/11/2021
1
0
10
780,00
0
0
29/11/2021
2
2
14
1 092,00
33
2 579,80
30/11/2021
1
1
4
312,80
3
234,60
11/2021
78
20
541
41 705,40
104
8 071,60
01/12/2021
3
0
7
547,40
0
0
02/12/2021
6
0
41
3 192,20
0
0
03/12/2021
4
2
31
2 419,60
9
704,40
06/12/2021
5
1
50
3 950,00
12
948,00
07/12/2021
0
2
0
0
7
554,40
08/12/2021
1
11
3
237,60
162
12 902,60
09/12/2021
6
4
58
4 642,20
21
1 686,40
10/12/2021
10
0
66
5 236,60
0
0
13/12/2021
7
1
26
2 071,40
7
560,00
14/12/2021
7
1
31
2 462,40
3
239,40
15/12/2021
7
0
37
2 937,80
0
0
16/12/2021
3
0
5
397,00
0
0
17/12/2021
10
0
68
5 365,80
0
0
20/12/2021
5
0
40
3 118,20
0
0
21/12/2021
4
1
31
2 399,80
1
78,80
22/12/2021
3
1
24
1 858,80
1
77,60
23/12/2021
0
3
0
0
17
1 346,40
24/12/2021
3
0
22
1 741,00
0
0
27/12/2021
1
1
15
1 185,00
1
79,20
28/12/2021
3
5
3
237,00
27
2 143,60
29/12/2021
8
1
72
5 659,00
1
79,20
30/12/2021
0
1
0
0
1
78,40
31/12/2021
9
0
47
3 674,40
0
0
12/2021
105
35
677
53 333,20
270
21 478,40
S2/2021
614
161
4 076
323 903,80
1 708
134 213,40
About SFL
Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.3 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.
Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP
Reuters: FLYP PA
S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook
SFL Thomas Fareng Phone +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com
Evidence Grégoire Silly Phone +33 (0)6 99 10 78 99 gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr
