BCII Enterprises Inc.: BCII Enterprises Acquires NFT Authentication Company, NFT Clearing Inc.

BCII Enterprises, Inc. completed the acquisition of NFT Clearing, Inc.

The NFT Clearing acquisition supports BCII Enterprises' plan to grow from its roots as a blockchain technology company with proprietary NFT authentication capabilities.

BCII Enterprises has also licensed the DeFi protocol (built on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Main Chain) underlying GOATX.com from GEX Management, Inc. (GXXM).

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / BCII Enterprises, Inc (OTC PINK:BCII), a blockchain technology company historically solely focused in the space, today announced its acquisition of 100% of NFT Clearing, Inc. NFT Clearing's mission is to authenticate the provenance of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). BCII Enterprises also announced its licensing of the DeFi protocol underlying GOATX.com, which NFT Clearing will utilize under the name BCII.

NFTs are an emerging asset class minted and traded on blockchain technology. NFTs, which essentially operate as smart contracts, enable any unique attribute of an asset; a group of assets; a person; a team of people; to be traded on a peer-to-peer market.

In order for NFT marketplaces, such as GOATX, to function, NFTs must be third party authenticated to avoid asset theft and fraud. The rapid rise of NFTs has created a growing and urgent need for a clearing function, and the addressable market for this function is potentially extremely large.

Andreas Typaldos, CEO of BCII Enterprises, states "BCII has been long been solely dedicated to developing and acquiring blockchain based technologies and products. The DeFi protocol owned by NFT Clearing, Inc. is a backbone that enables BCII to create numerous NFT asset classifications such as financial assets; carbon offsets; personal attributes; and many other asset categories. The clearing function will be offered to all marketplaces, as well as our own, and can grow fast together with the NFT industry itself."

"The NFTs presently sold are primarily arts and/or collectibles. We believe that the next stage of real growth for NFTs will be assets such as carbon credits and offsets, mortgages, and personal attributes. We believe the core addressable market for such assets could exceed the $10 to $20 million dollars of NFTs being sold weekly," Typaldos continued.

About BCII Enterprises, Inc.

BCII Enterprises Inc., is a technology holding company focused on identifying, acquiring, and growing disruptive assets in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with OTC Markets.

