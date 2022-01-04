

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies announced they would stick to their plan to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day in February.



Oil's uptick was also due to easing concerns about the outlook for energy demand after studies showed the new Omicron variant causes milder symptoms.



West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended higher by $0.91 or about 1.2% at $76.99 a barrel.



Brent crude futures settled at $80 a barrel today, recording a near six-week closing high.



Despite risks to the oil demand due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, OPEC+ said they would stick to their plan to gradually increase output next month.



The OPEC and its allies took the expected decision following a meeting via videoconference today. The group's next meeting will take place on February 2nd.







