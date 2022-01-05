MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision Announces Timing Change of Webcast on January 5, 2022

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, has announced that the Company will conduct an Investment Community and Press Webcast on January 5, 2022 at 2:00pm PT. The Company's Investment Community Webcast and Press Conference Webcast, previously announced as separate webcasts, are combined into one webcast on January 5, 2022 at 2:00 PT.

MicroVision previously announced that the Company had shifted to a fully virtual presence for the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES®). The Company's virtual presence this week will include virtual private scheduled meetings with potential customers, partners, and the investment community, and an Investment Community and Press Webcast on January 5, 2022 at 2:00pm PT.

"Following the initial public demonstration of our automotive sensor technology in September at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich, we look forward to virtually connecting and interacting with potential customers, partners, investment community, and media to demonstrate our technology and discuss our strategy," said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer.

To schedule a virtual appointment and private technology demonstration with MicroVision or learn more about MicroVision's exciting technology, customers, investment community, and media should contact Jeff Christensen at MVIS@darrowir.com.

Investment Community and Press Webcast on January 5, 2022 at 2:00pm PT

The Company will host a webcast consisting of prepared remarks by Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, and Anubhav Verma, Chief Financial Officer, along with a question-and-answer session at 2:00pm PT (5:00pm ET) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 to review the Company's priorities and demonstrate its automotive sensor technology. Management will respond to questions from the audience submitted prior to the webcast. Analysts, investors, and the media may submit questions in advance of the webcast at https://www.research.net/r/3VRGXHR.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Company's Investors webpage under the Events & Presentations tab at https://ir.microvision.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including the Company's plans regarding product demonstration and product capabilities are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include the risk its ability to operate with limited cash or to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of its technologies and products or for products incorporating its technologies; the failure of its commercial partners to perform as expected under its agreements, including from the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus); its financial and technical resources relative to those of its competitors; its ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of its technologies; its ability to enforce its intellectual property rights and protect its proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain customers and develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market its products; potential product liability claims; its ability to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, and other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect the Company. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect the Company to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

