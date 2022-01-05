

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW of North America reported that BMW brand sales in the U.S. for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 93,031 vehicles, a 5.8% decrease from the 98,750 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2020. MINI brand sales in the U.S. totaled 7,860 vehicles in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 8.1% from prior year.



The company sold 23,180 BMW Certified Pre-Owned vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 10.2% decrease from the same quarter a year ago. 1,720 MINI Certified Pre-Owned vehicles were sold during the fourth quarter of 2021, a 20.9% decrease from the prior year.



For the full year 2021, BMW brand sales increased 20.8% on total sales of 336,644 compared to the 278,732 vehicles sold in 2020. MINI brand sales increased 6.4% on total sales of 29,930 vehicles compared to the 28,138 vehicles sold in 2020. BMW Certified Pre-Owned sales totalled 109,743 vehicles, a 1.1% increase from the 108,593 vehicles sold in 2020.



For the full year 2021, MINI Certified Pre-Owned sales totaled 10,527 vehicles a 10.9% increase from the 9,490 vehicles sold in 2020.







