Coway Co., Ltd.: Meet Coway's Innovative Life Solutions, Including Airmega, at the CES 2022

Coway introduces the Smart Care Air Mattress and Smart Sleep Solution, combining its latest Sleep and Air Care innovation, for the first time with an interactive experience exclusively at the conference

The exhibit also features the new "Noble Collection," highlighting Coway's impressive product design

The Airmega lineup, recently released in Europe , is also on display at the event

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company" from Korea, unveiled its latest environmental home appliance innovations, driven by years of proprietary R&D, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. Aligning with the theme "We innovate for your better life," Coway's exhibition highlights the company's latest innovations in mattresses, water purifiers, air purifiers, and bidets.

To engage with more people worldwide, Coway is featuring exhibited products, services, zones, and more on the CES 2022 Coway Brand Site. Here, guests can enjoy the event, through exciting content, including a booth unveil and fun sketch videos.

"Globally, we are all spending more time in our homes than ever. This has only reinvigorated our dedication to making every consumers' home a healthy sanctuary of relaxation and wellness," said Rodney Ryu, the Managing Director of Coway Europe B.V. "We believe our latest air, water, and sleep care products do just that at the pinnacle of design and self-care."

The Smart Sleep Solution for Better Sleep

This new category launches as the world continues to look for ways to better their mental health. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute , sleep plays a critical role in your emotional and physical health. Ongoing sleep deficiency is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and stroke. Given sleep's vital role in one's health and wellbeing, Coway is introducing its innovative new product, the Smart Care Air Mattress, for the first time, along with an interactive experience at the Smart Sleep Solution Zone.

The adjustable Smart Care Air Mattress uses Coway's proprietary, patented technology for a better night's sleep. After detecting the user's body pressure and sleeping position, the mattress adjusts itself to one of nine firmness levels through Air Cells. These next-generation air pockets control their own air pressure to adjust the firmness of the mattress. As a result, the mattress constantly feels new with this durable new technology that replaces traditional fast-wearing mattress springs. At the Zone, visitors can experience Coway's Smart Sleep Solution, which is connected with Air Care products to produce the optimal humidity for quality sleep.

At the booth, visitors can experience how the Smart Care Air Mattress prepares the room for bedtime as soon as they lie on it. The IoT solution turns the lights off, and the mattress automatically adjusts to the optimal firmness depending on individual body pressure. Then, the humidifier and air purifier automatically provide the ideal air quality and humidity for sound sleep. When the Smart Sleep Solution's sensors detect the visitor rising from the bed, the lights are turned on, the mattress is put in Relax Wake-Up mode, and the humidifier and air purifier are automatically turned off.

The Coway Noble Collection

At the Noble Zone, Coway is displaying its premium design appliance lineup, the Coway Noble Collection, which demonstrates its continued dedication to smart design.

The Noble Collection epitomizes the three key elements of innovative premium home appliance design that Coway abides by - a design that blends into the space, optimized performance, and an innovative user experience. Through the simplicity of focusing on the product's original functions, these designs harmonize with their surroundings to compliment any home's aesthetic.

Each with a unique design and outstanding features, the Coway Noble water purifier series and Noble induction cooktop are displayed in the kitchen space. The sleek and compact air purifier and humidifier are also exhibited in the Noble Zone living space.

Artistic Design Air Purifiers for Home Decor

The Coway Airmega 150 air purifier adds trendy colors and graphic art to the booth. The Airmega 150 has won three international design awards and is specifically designed for simple maintenance with easy-to-pull filters. The three-stage filtration process includes a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter, and a GreenHEPATM filter to make sure for pure air to run 24/7.

They are designed to blend seamlessly into compact spaces with a minimal filter to body ratio and muted colorways. Users can choose between sophisticated Dove White, Sage Green, Peony Pink, and Navy. There are two further botanical art series inspired by nature's beauty and relaxing properties.

The Airmega 150 is now available on Amazon Europe in Dove White, Sage Green, and Peony Pink, with the botanical art series coming soon.

The Coway Airmega - Coway's Air Purifier at its Finest

At the Airmega Zone, Coway exhibits its main air purifier lineup - the Coway Airmega. As well as the models currently available, those that are coming soon are also on display.

The newest air purifier range displayed at the show is the Icon series. The Airmega Icon and IconS are the first smart air purifiers to also feature a wireless mobile charging station. Covering a large space of up to 82m2, the multifunctional, modern design makes them the perfect tableside alternative. The Icon series features water and stain repellent fabric, making it durable for dual use as a charging station and an air purifier.

Other all-new models are the Airmega 250 and 250S that combine the filtration coverage performance of a large air purifier with a minimalist, compact design. Upgraded with dual sensing, it can easily detect particles that are PM10, PM2.5 in size. The Airmega 250 offers additional automated functions such as Smart Mode, Rapid Mode, and Sleep Mode. Smart Mode adjusts the fan speed automatically based on the room's air quality to be more energy efficient. Rapid Mode runs at maximum power until the air quality is clean, then changes automatically to Smart Mode. Research shows that Rapid Mode saves more energy than Smart Mode when a quick boost is needed. Sleep Mode senses the air quality and brightness then lowers the fan speed when the ideal air quality has been reached.

The Airmega 250, 250S, and its unique art series will be available in Europe in Q2 of 2022.

Airmega air purifiers feature Coway's most advanced HyperCaptiveTM filtration system to efficiently filter harmful sources in the air, removing 99.999% of nano-sized particles down to 0.01 micrometers - smaller than most allergens, bacteria, mold, and viruses.

For more on the Coway booth at CES, please visit CES 2022 Coway Brand Site.

For more information on Coway Europe, please visit official website or official Amazon Store.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com .

