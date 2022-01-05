GAF Energy manufactures its Timberline solar tiles at a new facility in California. It claims that the Timberline Solar roof system is unique because it directly integrates solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials.From pv magazine USA GAF Energy, a supplier of solar roofing products in North America, has announced the launch of Timberline Solar, which it describes as the world's first nailable solar shingle. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle is set to receive three awards, including its highest honor, the Best ...

