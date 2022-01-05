- (PLX AI) - Oncopeptides cash position at year-end 2021 was approximately SEK 360 million.
- • Cash burn reduced to SEK 12-15 million monthly for 2022 from SEK 130 million monthly in March-October 2021
- • Says cash flow in 2022 will, in addition to the operational burn rate, be impacted by some remaining costs for discontinuation of clinical studies - as well as expenses related to the ongoing EMA-filing process
- • These costs will primarily impact H1 2022
ONCOPEPTIDES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de