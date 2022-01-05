Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.01.2022
Dow Jones News
05.01.2022 | 08:31
Renewi plc: Directorate change

DJ Renewi plc: Directorate change

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Directorate change 05-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5 January 2022

Renewi plc

("Renewi", the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Directorate Change

Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the leading international waste-to-product company, announces the departure of Toby Woolrych, Chief Financial Officer, on 1 April 2022 after nearly ten years in the role. Toby joined the Board of Shanks Group plc in September 2012 and was part of the team that created Renewi plc through the 2017 merger with Van Gansewinkel. With the integration complete and the business performing strongly, the Board and Toby came to this mutual decision, as Renewi delivers the next stage of its growth. The Board has commenced a search process to recruit his successor.

Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Toby has been instrumental to the creation of Renewi and to the transition from a waste collection to a waste-to-product company. He has helped Renewi get to the next level in its journey and will be leaving the company in great shape at the end of this fiscal year, with a much stronger balance sheet, leverage well below 2x and record earnings."

Toby Woolrych, Chief Financial Officer, said: "It has been a privilege to have been a part of the creation of Renewi and to have seen both its successful integration and now its strong performance, perfectly positioned as an enabler in the fast growing circular economy." 

For further information: 
 
 
 
 
Paternoster Communications 
                                 Renewi plc 
Tom Buchanan 
                                 Adam Richford, Head of IR 
+44 (0)20 3012 0241 
                                 +44 7976 321 540 
 
 
Ben Honan 
                                 Michelle James, Head of Communications 
+44 (0)20 3012 0241 
                                 +44 7773 813 180 
 
 
www.renewi.com

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. By opting to recycle, the company avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 and as a result plays a part in contributing to a sustainable society, transitioning to a circular economy and driving the progress needed to halt climate change.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6 500 people who work on 165 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a regional European leader in recycling.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  134480 
EQS News ID:  1264796 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1264796&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

