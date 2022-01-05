DJ RUBIS: Rubis Énergie joins the Sea Cargo Charter

On 15 December 2021, Rubis Énergie SAS, fully owned by Rubis SCA, joined the Sea Cargo Charter, an initiative for responsible shipping, transparent climate reporting, and improved decision making in line with United Nations decarbonisation targets.

Rubis Énergie distributes fuels, lubricants, liquified gases and bitumens for both private individuals and professionals across 38 countries. The company is involved in the supply and logistics, and two thirds of Rubis Énergie's sales worldwide depend on maritime imports. To ensure supply of its affiliates, it operates 6 fully owned vessels and 9 time charters.

The Sea Cargo Charter establishes a common baseline to quantitatively assess and disclose whether shipping activities are aligned with adopted climate goals. The Sea Cargo Charter is in line with the policies and ambitions adopted by the member states of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping. This ambition aims at capping greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping as soon as possible and reducing shipping's total annual greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% (baseline 2008) by 2050.

For many years, Rubis Énergie has been implementing a rigorous vetting policy, making safety the key decision factor in chartering. Strengthening the vessel selection process with the inclusion of Sea Cargo Charter principles is a welcome next step, in line with broader Rubis' commitments regarding the reduction of the carbon footprint of its activities and its climate strategy.

« With three offices active in the tanker market, operating a range of Contracts of Affreightment and Time Charter Parties, Rubis' supply teams have a daily commitment to reliably deliver energy to the markets with minimum impact to the environment. I am confident the shared efforts with fellow Sea Cargo Charter Signatories will help us do a better job each year » underlines Hervé Chretien, Head of Supply, Rubis Énergie.

About Rubis

Created in 1990, Rubis is an independent French operator in the energy sector, listed on Euronext Paris and recognised on the market for its know-how and the quality of its services. The Group is specialised in the distribution of energy and bitumen from the supply to the end customer.

The Group's mission is to provide regular and reliable access to energy for the greatest number of people to meet their essential needs for mobility, cooking and heating, as well as to supply the energy required for the operation of industry and professionals.

With over 4,000 employees, the Group operates in 41 countries in three geographical zones: Africa/Indian Ocean, the Caribbean and Europe. Its decentralised organisation enables it to operate as close as possible to local issues.

In line with its diversification strategy in less carbon-intensive energies, Rubis became the second largest shareholder of HDF (specialised in hydrogen-electricity) in June 2021 and announced in December 2021 the acquisition of 70% to 80% of Photosol France, a leading player in the photovoltaic sector.

Rubis is a signatory of the Global Compact.

About Sea Cargo Charter

The development of the Sea Cargo Charter has been led by global shippers - Anglo American, Cargill Ocean Transportation, Dow, Norden, TotalEnergies, Trafigura, Euronav, Gorrissen Federspiel and Stena Bulk; with expert support provided by the Global Maritime Forum, Smart Freight Centre, University College London Energy Institute/UMAS, and Stephenson Harwood. The Sea Cargo Charter is intended to evolve over time as the IMO adjusts its policies and regulations to the changing environmental landscape.

For more information: https://www.seacargocharter.org/

