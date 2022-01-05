

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Retailer ALDI U.S., along with Pet Brands Products, LLC, is recalling certain Pure Being Pet Advent Calendars citing potential choking hazard, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Pure Being Cat Advent Calendars with UPC 4099100267754 and Pure Being Dog Advent Calendars with UPC 4099100267747. The products come in 5.15 oz boxes. No other ALDI products are affected by the recall.



The recall was initiated after receiving a small number of customer complaints. ALDI, which operates more than 2,100 stores across 37 states, immediately removed the affected products from stores after discussing with the supplier.



Customers are urged to discard the products immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.



In recent recalls involving pet products, Livia Global, Inc., a health and wellness company, in early December called back BioLifePet Probiotics for cats and BioLifePet Probiotics for dogs citing the possibility of contamination by Pseudomonas aeruginosa.



PetSmart Home Office Inc. in early September recalled about 100,300 units of Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowls for laceration concerns.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALDI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de