Bittrex Global, today announced the listing of Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) on its exchange.

Hot Cross is an extensive multi-chain and cross-chain application suite, tailored-made to power blockchain teams and communities, and provide exceptional support to ETH and EVM networks. A host of diverse networks, each retrofitted with a distinct framework and optimal tooling, is accessible through the Hot Cross ecosystem allowing Hot Cross to serve a range of B2B and B2C customers.

The HOTCROSS token powers the ecosystem and plays a major role in application function and use within the network and across multiple blockchain networks.

"Hot Cross couldn't be more thrilled to join the ranks of many teams who come before us in joining hands with Bittrex Global," said Philip Arthur Moore, Co-Lead of Hot Cross. "From start to finish they have guided us and helped with marketing, true professionalism, and a rock-solid team. We knew even before our first call that we wanted to list with Bittrex Global due to its stellar reputation, history of safety, and track record in the industry. Thank you from the Hot Cross team for helping us to end 2021 with a bang!"

"We are pleased to welcome Hot Cross to the Bittrex Global Exchange," says Stephen Stonberg, CEO of Bittrex Global. "As of today, Bittrex Global will provide its global user base which consists of retail and institutional investors the option to trade the HOTCROSS token."

ABOUT HOT CROSS

Hot Cross is an extensive multi-chain and cross-chain tool and application suite that enables blockchain teams and their communities to thrive. At its core, Hot Cross aims to be the best toolbox for ETH and EVM networks. Their development philosophy is agile, and they are a cohort of builders who aggressively seek out opportunities to meet the demands of the now for both B2B and B2C. The core thesis that Hot Cross presents is that users and teams will migrate in part to new networks that feel familiar when presented with good tooling and freedom. Hot Cross is a company and an ecosystem in and of itself, and their goals are towards allowing communities to flourish using our technologies, whether or not they know we are the ones building them.

ABOUT BITTREX GLOBAL

Bittrex Global, the most secure digital asset exchange in the world, serves both retail and institutional clients, globally. Committed to helping users build wealth, Bittrex Global facilitates the purchase and trade of over 250 tokens. Through its use of cutting-edge technology, advanced security protocols, and a sophisticated elastic multi-stage wallet strategy the company provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike. Bittrex Global is a key player in driving widespread adoption of secure and decentralized methods to building wealth while remaining compliant and adhering to the wide array of regulatory measures across the globe. Learn more: https://global.bittrex.com/

