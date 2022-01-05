Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 5
[05.01.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.01.22
|IE00BG0J8M66
|92,221.00
|EUR
|0
|10,510,888.91
|113.975
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.01.22
|IE00BG0J8L59
|15,925.00
|EUR
|0
|1,683,831.27
|105.7351
|20.12.21
|Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.01.22
|IE00BH05CB83
|120,800.00
|EUR
|0
|10,049,228.54
|83.189
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.01.22
|IE00BKP52691
|4,614.00
|EUR
|0
|454,128.70
|98.4241
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.01.22
|IE00BL6XZW69
|382,544.00
|EUR
|0
|38,249,227.72
|99.9865
|20.12.21
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.01.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|10,941,000.00
|EUR
|0
|107,677,654.82
|9.8417
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.01.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|998,393.61
|99.047
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.01.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|121,890,315.79
|99.2754
