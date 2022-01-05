Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Vicinity Motor meldet 24 Mio. Dollar Einzelauftrag für 2022!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.01.2022 | 09:04
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 5

[05.01.22]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
04.01.22IE00BG0J8M6692,221.00EUR010,510,888.91113.975
Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
04.01.22IE00BG0J8L5915,925.00EUR01,683,831.27105.735120.12.21
Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS ShortValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
04.01.22IE00BH05CB83120,800.00EUR010,049,228.5483.189
Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
04.01.22IE00BKP526914,614.00EUR0454,128.7098.4241
Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
04.01.22IE00BL6XZW69382,544.00EUR038,249,227.7299.986520.12.21
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
04.01.22IE00BN4GXL6310,941,000.00EUR0107,677,654.829.8417
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
04.01.22IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0998,393.6199.047

Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
04.01.22IE00BMQ5Y5571,227,800.00EUR0121,890,315.7999.2754
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.