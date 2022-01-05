Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Vicinity Motor meldet 24 Mio. Dollar Einzelauftrag für 2022!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Tradegate
04.01.22
14:44 Uhr
21,740 Euro
-0,070
-0,32 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,78021,90010:16
21,82021,87010:16
PR Newswire
05.01.2022 | 09:22
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF licences slop-oil recovery technology to Christof Global Impact

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has signed a license agreement that gives Christof Global Impact the exclusive rights to commercialise SKF's multi-feedstock slop-oil recovery technology (MFRT).

The MFRT was part of SKFs acquisition of RecondOil in 2019 and is not considered core to SKF's current or future business. SKF retains its focus on developing the RecondOil Double Separation Technology (DST), which is used specifically for industrial lubricants and oils - in either offline or online systems.

Thomas Fröst, President, SKF Industrial Technologies, says: "It's great to have been able to find a partner that has the knowhow and end-user access that is needed to maximise the value of this technology. We continue to invest in the development of the RecondOil DST technology and are already seeing significant process and manufacturing efficiency improvements in the factories in which it is installed."

Oliver Christof, President and CEO of Christof Global Impact, says: "We greatly appreciate the trust SKF, a company with values built on experience, quality, and know how, has put into CGI's industrialisation, development, and execution competence, to deploy the multi-feedstock slop-oil recovery technology."

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Group Communication
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-licences-slop-oil-recovery-technology-to-christof-global-impact,c3481365

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3481365/1517004.pdf

20220105 SKF licences slop oil recovery technology to Christof Global Impact

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/dji-0735-fix,c2997239

DJI 0735 fix

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/thomas-frost,c2997240

Thomas Frost

SKF AB B-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.