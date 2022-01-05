- (PLX AI) - Topdanmark rose 4% in early trading after Nordea analysts lifter their price target on the stock and predicted the insurer would pay a special dividend.
- • Topdanmark price target raised to DKK 450 from DKK 400 at Nordea, with recommendation unchanged at buy
- • Topdanmark is likely to use last month's DKK 1 billion from tier 2 notes issuance to pay a special dividend, Nordea said
- • Total dividend, including ordinary dividend for 2021, may be DKK 33 per share, which would be an yield of about 9%, Nordea said
- • Payout ratio may be 120% in this year and the next: Nordea
