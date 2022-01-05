DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 04/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 271.4336

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 373522

CODE: BYBU

ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 134706 EQS News ID: 1265089 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

