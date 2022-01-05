DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR (WSRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 04/01/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 88.3686
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25460396
CODE: WSRI
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI Sequence No.: 134711 EQS News ID: 1265094 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1265094&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 05, 2022 03:19 ET (08:19 GMT)