DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B
DEALING DATE: 04/01/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 90.3531
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41451749
CODE: 500U
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 134708 EQS News ID: 1265091 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1265091&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 05, 2022 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)