DJ AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF - USD (C50U) AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF - USD

DEALING DATE: 04/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 115.2316

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 211624

CODE: C50U

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681047400 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C50U Sequence No.: 134705 EQS News ID: 1265088 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1265088&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2022 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)